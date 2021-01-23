Community calendar

Events
Monday, Jan. 25
‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; teens and adults challenged to write a story with the theme ‘Love Your Library,’ using just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or ACFPL.org.
‘BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES’: works by 23 artists with diverse identities; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
For kids
Monday, Jan. 25
TODDLER TIME: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, Jan. 25
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. oceancityafg@gmail.com.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as they celebrate diversity and inclusion through our Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club; for adults ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or ACFPL.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Jan. 25
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn about AtlantiCare and their mental health services; free. 609-517-4823 or 609-442-3806 or NAMIAC.org.
Thursday, Jan. 28
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting;to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the past 10 months. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.