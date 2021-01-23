 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Monday, Jan. 25

‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; teens and adults challenged to write a story with the theme ‘Love Your Library,’ using just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or ACFPL.org.

‘BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES’: works by 23 artists with diverse identities; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

For kids

Monday, Jan. 25

TODDLER TIME: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Groups

Monday, Jan. 25

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. oceancityafg@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as they celebrate diversity and inclusion through our Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club; for adults ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or ACFPL.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, Jan. 25

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn about AtlantiCare and their mental health services; free. 609-517-4823 or 609-442-3806 or NAMIAC.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting;to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the past 10 months. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News