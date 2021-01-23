Community calendar

Tuesday, Jan. 26

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Jan. 25

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. oceancityafg@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Jan. 27