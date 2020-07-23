Events
Monday, July 27
MONDAY FUNDAY: MARBLED PAPER VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon library; online craft workshop; call for materials list. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL GENEALOGY: BEGINNING: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 28
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Bingo in the gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport; free, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; David Baldacci is the New York Times Bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
For kids
Tuesday, July 28
ONLINE BOOK CLUB: ‘THE NEW KID’: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 9 to 12; read and discuss the graphic novel “The New Kid” by award-winning author-illustrator Jerry Craft; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 29
ONLINE TEEN ‘DEEPAK ART’ PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join on Zoom and create an oil pastel masterpiece; watch a video from Deepak’s Arts & Crafts and try to recreate it. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Thursday, July 30
ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3-7; fun, co-ed one-week camp for kids entering the 6th-8th grades; camp led by ACS basketball coach Grant Miller; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 27
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Monday, Aug. 10
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; donate blood and help save a life; make an appointment; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.
