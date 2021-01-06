Community calendar

For kids

Thursday, Jan. 7

DIY DRAGON CRAFTS TAKE & MAKE EVENT: pick up Jan. 7, 12; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Groups

Thursday, Jan. 7

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.