Community calendar

Events
Thursday, Dec. 16
ART ON ASBURY 'LE PETITE' SHOW: exhibited through December; the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the December "Le Petite" Art show and exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
HOLIDAY SIP & SHOP: 6 to 9 p.m.; live music, cocktails, home goods, vendors; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 29; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Library; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. through Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CHILDREN'S CRAFT GRAB AND GO KIT: Dec. 15 through 30; for ages 6 to 12; prepare for the New Year with a fun countdown craft; Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Dec. 17
'ELF JR.': 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; performance by the Ocean City Theatre Company; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $15. 609-398-1118 or OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
Saturday, Dec. 18
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEES: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; free film screening each week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
'MAGIC FLOWERS' PERFORMANCES: 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19; “Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute love story that takes place on Christmas Eve; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. 215-983-3669 or EventBrite.com.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through December; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Dec. 18
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Thursday, Dec. 16
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 23; kids ages 6 to 18 can use their imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; materials supplied by the library; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
HOLIDAY GUESSING CONTEST: through Dec. 18; for ages 12 and younger; take a guess at how many items are inside our holiday jar; Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CHILDREN'S CRAFT: Dec. 15 through 30; for ages 6 to 12; take a craft gift bag to make at home; Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or Atlanticlbrary.org.
NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN COUNTING CONTEST: through December; winner announced Dec. 27; for ages 11 and younger; guess the number of items in the container; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
THE LIBRARY'S ELF ON THE SHELF: through Dec. 23; for ages 3 to 12; Booker the Elf is hiding somewhere in the children's section; find him and win a yummy treat; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 6; wear your PJs and walk, sing, dance, and read with us in a winter wonderland; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest and Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350, ext. 300 or Kids.CMCLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, Dec. 16
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Mystery Book Club: "The Devil and the Dark Water" by Stuart Turton; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Dec. 17
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Dec. 16
Friday, Dec. 17
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, Dec. 16
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Dec. 18
HOLIDAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Santa will lead Christmas sing-along with children invited on stage; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
