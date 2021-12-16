Community calendar

NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CHILDREN'S CRAFT: Dec. 15 through 30; for ages 6 to 12; take a craft gift bag to make at home; Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or Atlanticlbrary.org.

NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN COUNTING CONTEST: through December; winner announced Dec. 27; for ages 11 and younger; guess the number of items in the container; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.

THE LIBRARY'S ELF ON THE SHELF: through Dec. 23; for ages 3 to 12; Booker the Elf is hiding somewhere in the children's section; find him and win a yummy treat; Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.