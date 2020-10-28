Community calendar

VIRTUAL TOUR: BLACK LIVES MATTER EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual tour with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. 609-350-6662 or Stockton.Zoom.us.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ALLAN WEXLER AND VIRGIL MARTI: 6 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; highlights select artists with ties to WheatonArts; join Allan and Virgil online as they discuss their experiences exploring the use of glass to express their ideas; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Friday, Oct. 30

LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

THE DARK ART SHOW: 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; popup art show at 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. Facebook.com/ArtClubHammonton.

Saturday, Oct. 31