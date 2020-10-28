 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Events

Thursday, Oct. 29

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

ADA TRILLO: IF WALKS COULD SPEAK — PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO VIRTUAL ‘BOO AT THE ZOO’: daily through Oct. 31; photo costume contest, virtual scavenger hunt, and more; see details online for costume contest registration. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

‘REMEMBERING THE LADIES’: 3 to 4 p.m.; free virtual program via Zoom; hosted by Cumberland County Library; “Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates”; free. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

TRICK OR TREAT BINGO: 3 to 4 p.m.; come to the center and do a trick and receive a treat; game of BINGO; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL TOUR: BLACK LIVES MATTER EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual tour with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. 609-350-6662 or Stockton.Zoom.us.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ALLAN WEXLER AND VIRGIL MARTI: 6 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; highlights select artists with ties to WheatonArts; join Allan and Virgil online as they discuss their experiences exploring the use of glass to express their ideas; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Friday, Oct. 30

LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

THE DARK ART SHOW: 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; popup art show at 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. Facebook.com/ArtClubHammonton.

Saturday, Oct. 31

HOWL-O-WEEN PET COSTUME PARADE & CONTEST: 10 a.m. registration, noon parade; join Beacon at the second annual HOWL-o-ween pet costume contest and parade at LeGates Farm; costume contest, prizes, fall-themed activities; adoptable pets on site; LeGates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May, $10 per dog. 609-418-9011 or Facebook.com/BeaconAnimalRescue.

For kids

Thursday, Oct. 29

YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Friday, Oct. 30

VIRTUAL MASQUERADE STORYTIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; babies, toddlers and children younger than 5 years old are invited to a Virtual Masquerade Story Time hosted by the Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 31

FREE KIDS’ ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, Oct. 30

HOCUS POCUS DRIVE-IN MOVIE FUNDRAISER: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, 31; hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters; Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, $50. 609-573-5029 or BBBSDriveIn.org.

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; includes a packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Thursday, Oct. 29

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group for individuals living with depression or anxiety; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

Friday, Oct. 30

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 29

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Thursday, Oct. 29

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; hosted by Greentree Church via Zoom; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

