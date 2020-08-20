Events
Sunday, Aug. 23
ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; Gwenn Seemel is a Jersey shore artist who’s been creating paintings and art books for 17 years, and she just released an animal alphabet book that’s also a word search; see the work online or in real life; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.
ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
LOCAL ARTIST VIRTUAL EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS: daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library’s website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
MAHJONGG AT BETH EL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in July and August; play safe at 6 feet apart, precautions taken to sanitize area; bagged lunches are served along with snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL GIRL EMPOWERMENT CAMP: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 25, 26, 27; virtual program hosted by New Day Family Success Center; calling all girls between ages 8 to 11 who reside in Atlantic County; reminds girls to be well-rounded and healthy in all aspects of life. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies including paints and watercolor cold press tablet will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; attendees must supply their own paper towels and have access to a computer and printer; open to all levels of experience; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 for non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM VIRTUAL GALA: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor, $100. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
VIRTUAL GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 27
COACHING AND MOTIVATION WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; gain an understanding of the various intrinsic motivators and a practical coaching framework that can help you activate your team’s ability to grow and reach these higher levels of performance; approved for 1 PDC toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; held virtually via GoToMeeting by Longport Public Library; join the virtual Current Reads Discussion group; share books you’ve read lately, get new recommendations; free; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1 to 1:40 p.m.; Cumberland County Library will be hosting a free virtual event, The Magic of Recycling Virtual Experience; join Bill Kerwood as he brings his family friendly show into your living room; witness appearances and disappearances of everyday objects; kids will even learn a trick that they can perform by themselves; registration requested. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Aug. 28
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; come with ideas to make the community better. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE: noon to 1 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub; two-part virtual event; comprehensive look at what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. atlantiCapeMayRegionalHub.WordPress.com.
Saturday, Aug. 29
BACHARACH VILLAGE FAMILY REUNION: 2 to 8 p.m.; 6th Annual Bacharach Village Family Reunion; bring your, tents, grills, chairs, your families and your talents; Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park, 201 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City. 856-418-7865.
SEA ISLE CITY SIDEWALK SALE: Aug. 29, 30; stroll from store to store and join several participating businesses for the Sea Isle City Sidewalk Sale; end-of-summer merchandise, sales and specials; masks and social distancing required; participating businesses, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable Fall container garden; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust Survivors; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
KINSHIP COPING SKILLS BINGO: 5 to 6 p.m.; Coping Skills Bingo on Google Meet, hosted by New Day Family Success Center; skills will help you deal with anxiety and stress of everyday life; win a prize; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.
SAVE THE FLAVOR OF SUMMER — CANNING/FOOD PRESERVATION PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; Chris Zellers, Family & Community Health Sciences Educator for Rutgers will speak about home food safety and preservation techniques for fruits and vegetables; program will be held remotely via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING — VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey’s Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB — VIRTUAL: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with Dave Montanye; title for September, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson (available on Hoopla); registration required. AvalonFreLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 3
‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
BACK TO SCHOOL DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center’s Back to School Supply Distribution; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP’S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”} {/span}
For kids
Tuesday, Aug. 25
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m.; join Miss Linda as she presents a new Lego Challenge each week; program will be made available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in website description. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 24
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 26
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m., Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, Aug. 27
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.