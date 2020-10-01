 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Sunday, Oct. 4

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Drew Griffiths is an established artist who explored his creativity since a young age; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

LENNOX WARNER: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; Warner's work explores free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by "primitive" and abstract art; his portfolio of work covers a variety of mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal, and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Monday, Oct. 5

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; step into the autumn season and embrace your green thumb; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust survivors; $5 non-members; reservations due by Sept. 29. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY COMMISSION MEETING: 4 to 6 p.m.; the Cumberland County Library Commission will hold their monthly commission meeting; Commission members will meet in person and the public are invited to attend via Microsoft TEAMS due to COVID restrictions. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'ELECTION 2020: MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by JFS Atlantic; educate yourself about voting in a pandemic; informative session with local attorney, Elaine Tobolsky, on how to make certain your vote is counted; reservations required by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8

AUTHOR TALK WITH GEORGE INGRAM AND JIM PLOUSIS: 7 to 8 p.m.; authors James Plousis and George Ingram will discuss "Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side of Crime"; book was awarded second-best non-fiction by the Public Safety Writers Association in a National Competition; event will be held via Zoom Webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY - ITALIAN RESEARCH: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; class will explore U.S. and Italian resources; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

RUTGERS ONLINE CLIMATE ACTION CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Rutgers Online event held using Cisco Webex Events; novelist Kim Stanley Robinson will read from and discuss his new novel, "The Ministry for the Future," which presents a fundamentally hopeful vision of a near-future world striving to overcome the climate crisis; panel following reading. 848-932-6744 or eoas.rutgers.edu/ksr2020.

VIRTUAL FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.

 

Fundraisers

Monday, Oct. 5

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

For kids

Monday, Oct. 5

TODDLER TIME: FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; online video presented by New Day Family Success Center and Atlantic Prevention Resources; open to all families in Atlantic County; video will teach and reinforce life skills that have future impact on the ability to resist substance abuse. 609-652-0230.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

Saturday, Oct. 17

CHILDREN'S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: "The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America's Presidents," book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

 

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Sunday, Oct. 4

SJ BREAST CANCER COALITION COIN DROP: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; support the South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition; donations received from the coin drop will go towards the SJBCC's ongoing effort to fight cancer on multiple fronts via advocacy, service, and education; The Wash at Galloway, 110 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, donation only. 609-418-3849 or TheWashAtGalloway.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Monday, Oct. 19

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, Oct. 6

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz' Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; online seminar; free, reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

BUENA AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Buena Vista Township will be hosting an annual blood drive; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or RedCrossBlood.org.

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom; online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Body in Balance, hosted by Hafetz and Associates' Amanda Reese; free. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

GALLOWAY AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; Hafetz and Associate's Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; held via Zoom; reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

 

Religion

Thursday, Oct. 8

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

Breaking News