Community calendar
Community calendar

Tuesday, May 4

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, associate professor of political science with Rowan University, will moderate. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SOCIAL MEDIA 2.0 SEMINAR: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; discover how to harness the power of social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for personal or business use; learn how to create a page, share content, and engage with others through following and commenting; Atlantic Cape Community College, Cape May Campus, registration required. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early summer vegetable and flower container garden; learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies and beautiful flowers; free for Village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872.

Wednesday, May 5

CAPE ASSIST SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATORS: noon May 5, June 2; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.

CINCO DE MAYO CONTEST: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; submit your favorite Cinco de Mayo recipe for a chance to win a gift card to a local Mexican restaurant; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or InlandFSC.org.

‘LET’S DRAW: CARTOON CHIPS & SALSA’ TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 4 to 5 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; celebrates Celebrate Cinco De Mayo & National Cartoonist day; supplies can be picked up April 27; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, May 6

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; discover ways to boost your wellness; topics include self-care, mindfulness and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Saturday, May 15

HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by The Charity League; unique new and used items; rain date May 22; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point; 609-432-6822 .

or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com.

For kids

Tuesday, May 4

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, May 4

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Wednesday, May 5

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, May 6

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, May 7

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, May 8

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; May 8: African Violent Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub

Health, fitness

Tuesday, May 4

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.

Wednesday, May 5

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; “Choosing a New Doctor & COVID-19 Update”; learn how to conduct research for a new doctor, what to look for and if you should hold an interview. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, May 13

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second, third and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

