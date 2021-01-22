Community calendar

TODDLER TIME: GROUNDHOG DAY: 3 to 4 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up Jan. 26 or Jan. 28 at the center for those who registered for the event; Jean Rose from Southern Jersey Perinatal Cooperative (SNJPC) will teach about the ages and stages questionnaire; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Feb. 4

TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Sunday, Jan. 24