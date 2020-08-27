Events
Friday, Aug. 28
ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; by artist Gwenn Seemel; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.
ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
VIRTUAL LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS: daily through Aug. 31; Longport Public Library.org.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; come with ideas to make the community better. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE: noon to 1 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub; two-part virtual event; comprehensive look at what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. tlantiCapeMayRegional Hub.WordPress.com.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; with magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
Saturday, Aug. 29
BACHARACH VILLAGE FAMILY REUNION: 2 to 8 p.m.; 6th annual Bacharach Village Family Reunion; bring your, tents, grills, chairs, your families and your talents; Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park, 201 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City. 856-418-7865.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SEA ISLE CITY SIDEWALK SALE: Aug. 29, 30; participating businesses, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; program will be made available via a link in the description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VICTOR GRASSO ‘OCEANOGRAPHY’ EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
For kids
Tuesday, Sept. 1
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in website description. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 31
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.