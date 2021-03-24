Community calendar

VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; join Vineland Public Library staff for a discussion of the book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney, via Zoom; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

YOUNG ARTISTS CLASSES: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 29; for ages 11 and older; focuses on fundamentals of art in various media; supplies provided; registration required; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20, registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.

Saturday, March 27

VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 27; kids ages 6-10 are invited to participate in this new program, which partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with trained teen volunteers; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 305 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, March 30

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.