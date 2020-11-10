Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Nov. 11
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
For kids
Groups
Wednesday, Nov. 11
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Nov. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800.
