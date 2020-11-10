Community calendar

Events

Wednesday, Nov. 11

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

For kids

Groups

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.