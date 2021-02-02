Community calendar

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.

ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join us for an online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; create your own shrink art earrings; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library's Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PIZZA IN A MUG EVENT: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.