Events

Wednesday, Aug. 19

28TH ANNUAL ‘VIRTUAL’ SPRING SENSATION: auction closes Aug. 20; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic’s Virtual Spring Sensation fundraiser and silent auction; visit online auction page to bid on auction prizes. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.

ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; new work by Jersey Shore artist Gwenn Seemel; see the work online or in person; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.

‘AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO’: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; with New York Times best-selling author Ann Napolitano; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; interpretive walk with a naturalist; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

CENSUS OUTREACH: Atlantic City Free Public Library was among 20 libraries selected to receive funding from the New Jersey Library Association for 2020 U.S. Census outreach and community events; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Police and Firefighters Plaza, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., and noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, Boom Food Market, 3601 Ventnor Ave. 609-703-2467.

‘NOT ABOVE A WHISPER’: available for viewing online through 8 p.m. Aug. 21; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; written by Gayle Stahlhuth about mental health advocate Dorothea Lynde Dix; free, donations accepted. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS: daily through Aug. 31; visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.

‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

Thursday, Aug. 20

COMPOST TALK — COMPOSTING WITH MANURE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; find out how to safely compost manure from horses, goats, chickens and more; 609-272-6934 or amenzel@acua.com.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, Aug. 21

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.

For kids

Wednesday, Aug. 19

VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; program available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 20

VIRTUAL ACTIVITY: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Go Green Galloway Sustainable Task Force; for ages 6 to 12; view the film “Earth’s EKKO,” then either draw a picture or complete the sentence, “I inspire others by...” regarding something learned in the video; bring drawing/writing to the Go Green Galloway table at the Galloway Green Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 or Aug 27 at the Village Green of Smithville; child will receive a reusable water bottle for participating. 609-432-9217.

Music

Wednesday, Aug. 19

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Thursday, Aug. 20

LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Tags

Load comments