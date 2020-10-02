Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Oct. 3
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA’s Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 p.m.; Facebook live event of original plays; performed works by playwrights Tom Chin, James A. Landau, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel, and Phylis Merion Shanken. 609-350-6310.
For kids
Saturday, Oct. 3
SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM — SKRIBBL.IO: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic City Free Public Library invites teenagers to play Skribbl.io, an online drawing and guessing game; meet up on Zoom and share the link to the game room. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17; for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Sunday, Oct. 4
SJ BREAST CANCER COALITION COIN DROP: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; support the South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition; donations received from the coin drop will go towards the SJBCC’s ongoing effort to fight cancer on multiple fronts via advocacy, service, and education; The Wash at Galloway, 110 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, donation only. 609-418-3849 or TheWashAtGalloway.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Saturday, Oct. 3
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz’ Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; online seminar; free, reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
BUENA AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Buena Vista Township will be hosting an annual blood drive; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom; online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Body in Balance, hosted by Hafetz and Associates’ Amanda Reese; free. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
GALLOWAY AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
Thursday, Oct. 8
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; Hafetz and Associate’s Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; held via Zoom; reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 8
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!