Community calendar

Events
Monday, Nov. 30
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #CapeMayChristmasCelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org/Christmas2020.
ARTISTS SUNDAY: noon to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 5; featuring the prints and original art of Kathleen Arleth — fabric art, shabby chic crafted signs and additional gift items; 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
ANIMAL POSITION YOGA VIDEO: 5 to 6 p.m.; presented by New Day family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; held online; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ART & CULTURE SERIES: GALLERY TOUR & FILM: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 3; live gallery tour; limited to 20 attendees; bagel brunch and showing of documentary "The Forgotten Refugees"; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $5 members, $10 guests, advance registration required. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
'SITTING FOR CIVIL RIGHTS: REMEMBERING ROSA PARKS': 7 to 8 p.m.; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program via Zoom on the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks' iconic bus ride; American Historical Theater will lead the program; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
ART WORKSHOP: COLLAGE TECHNIQUES FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Paige Cunningham for a live Zoom art class featuring collaging techniques; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 3
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY - FAMILY SEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; learn how to find records for free, discover records that you didn't know exist, and other tools that can enable your search; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HSHS SPIRIT OF MUSIC 'SWEET SIXTEEN!' HOLIDAY EVENT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual live stream event; $50, reservations required. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
'PREPARING FOR COLLEGE': 3 to 4 p.m.; presented by Atlantic Cape Community College and hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 through 11; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: NORWOOD VIVIANO & DR. JENNIFER KITSON: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; connect with glass artist Norwood Viviano as he shares his artistic process and the evolution of his work; WheatonArts virtual event; free, registration required. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
RECYCLED CRAFT WORKSHOP - COUNTDOWN TO 2021: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; ACUA workshop held via Zoom; learn how to create a special folio holding six envelopes you'll fill with special messages, treats or other treasures. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Sunday, Dec. 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Dec. 1
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec 2
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, Nov. 30
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 3
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Dec. 4
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 14
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, Dec. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 2
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Dec. 3
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township; walk-ins welcome or register at redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc or call 800-733-2767.
Friday, Dec. 4
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
'COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS': virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; hosted by the Ocean County Library; open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; participants will receive emailed documents on which they can note their favorite memories and sources of support; question-answer discussion follows program; free. www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!