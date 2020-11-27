Community calendar

Tuesday, Dec. 1

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.