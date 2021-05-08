Community calendar

FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by Somers Point Historical; rain date May 22; parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point; $25 vendor spaces, register by May 13. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.

VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, May 17

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800 ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, May 20

VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.