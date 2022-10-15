Community calendar

Events

Saturday, Oct. 15

ACNS COIN CURRENCY & COLLECTABLES SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; coin currency and collectibles; Our Lady of Sorrows Hall, 701 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACNJCoins.org.

ACUA’S RECYCLED ART CONTEST: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 29; make recycled art and enter to win; Atlantic County residents of all ages can get creative and make artwork from (clean) trash or recycling. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

ATLANTIC CITY FALL BAZAAR: noon to 5 p.m.; two-day fall celebration of makers, music and art in Atlantic City; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or AsburyParkBazaar.com.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: through Dec. 31; books, audio and visual items for sale; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DIY TASSEL NECKLACES: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 16 and older; learn how to make your own tassel necklace; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 — 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through December; Atlantic County 4-H Robotics club hosts an electronic recycling fundraiser; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER & COLLEGE FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; information about different colleges, universities, trades and other career path information; discussions on the FAFSA, Common App and more; Winsan Center, 353 S. New Road, Pleasantville. 609-380-7659 or 100FutureLeaders.org.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

MAKERSPACE SEWING: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; discover how to sew both by hand, and with machines; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

REA’S HARVEST COUNTRY FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hayrides, pumpkins, petting zoo, vendors, music, food and more; Rea’s Farm Market, 400 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-425-1818.

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29; sit back, and enjoy an afternoon movie in the air conditioning room; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DESSERT THEATER: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 16; presented by South Jersey Players, Inc.; Ventnor Coffee and The Sage Lady, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor; $20. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.

TECH LECTURE: LEARN ABOUT 5G: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn about 5G and what it means for you; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

WILDWOODS ‘50S ‘60S & ‘70S WEEKEND: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., street fair with classic cars, food and craft vendors, live entertainment; 7 p.m. Oct. 15, concert at the Wildwood Convention Center. 609-729-4000 or Wildwoods.com.

Sunday, Oct. 16

HERO WALK & 1-MILE FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to noon; 11th HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run hosted by the the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign; registration begins at 9 a.m.; 10 a.m. competitive 1-Mile Boardwalk Run, prizes for men and women in various age groups; 11 a.m. HERO Walk; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City. 609-332-2588 or p2p.onecause.com/herowalk2022.

Dining out

Saturday, Oct. 15 PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; supports American Legion Post 158; includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, OJ, coffee and tea; Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0419.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Oct. 15

For kids

Saturday, Oct. 15

DIY STEM ZIPLINE CRAFT GRAB AND GO KIT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; for ages 6-12; pick up a craft-to-go gift bag; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FALL INTO READING: AUTUMN STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Nov. 12, 26 Dec. 10; for ages 3 and a half to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

HALLOWEEN CRAFT: MONSTER MASKS: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; make a silly or spooky monster mask to get in the Halloween spirit; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LET’S GO LEGO: 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 15, 29; for ages 5 and older; meet up with other LEGO enthusiasts and build your own LEGO creations; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PUMPKIN PAINTING: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 4 to 8; celebrate the season with pumpkin painting; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31; songs, stories, and fun; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN BOARD GAME AND PIZZA AFTERNOONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October; for kids and teens ages 10 and older; pizza included; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Saturday, Oct. 15

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December 31; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 16

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Monday, Oct. 17

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; light refreshments; all attendees must be accompanied by a caregiver/family member; place for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31, Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Religion

Saturday, Oct. 15

SHABBAT MORNING STUDY AT BETH ISRAEL: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays; join Rabbi Michael Feshbach for Shabbat Morning Study; Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.

Bus trips

Tuesday, Nov. 29

BUS TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: 11 a.m. departure from Somers Point Target Center; trip to see “A Longwood Gardens Christmas”; 4 p.m. leave Longwood Gardens; $85, includes entry ticket, bus and driver tip. 609-927-4147 or 267-882-8355 or 609-214-6967.