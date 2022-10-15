 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Saturday, Oct. 15

ACNS COIN CURRENCY & COLLECTABLES SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; coin currency and collectibles; Our Lady of Sorrows Hall, 701 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACNJCoins.org.

ACUA’S RECYCLED ART CONTEST: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 29; make recycled art and enter to win; Atlantic County residents of all ages can get creative and make artwork from (clean) trash or recycling. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

ATLANTIC CITY FALL BAZAAR: noon to 5 p.m.; two-day fall celebration of makers, music and art in Atlantic City; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or AsburyParkBazaar.com.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: through Dec. 31; books, audio and visual items for sale; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

People are also reading…

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DIY TASSEL NECKLACES: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 16 and older; learn how to make your own tassel necklace; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 — 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through December; Atlantic County 4-H Robotics club hosts an electronic recycling fundraiser; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER & COLLEGE FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Future Leaders Organization; information about different colleges, universities, trades and other career path information; discussions on the FAFSA, Common App and more; Winsan Center, 353 S. New Road, Pleasantville. 609-380-7659 or 100FutureLeaders.org.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

MAKERSPACE SEWING: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; discover how to sew both by hand, and with machines; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

REA’S HARVEST COUNTRY FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hayrides, pumpkins, petting zoo, vendors, music, food and more; Rea’s Farm Market, 400 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-425-1818.

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29; sit back, and enjoy an afternoon movie in the air conditioning room; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DESSERT THEATER: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 16; presented by South Jersey Players, Inc.; Ventnor Coffee and The Sage Lady, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor; $20. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.

TECH LECTURE: LEARN ABOUT 5G: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn about 5G and what it means for you; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

WILDWOODS ‘50S ‘60S & ‘70S WEEKEND: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., street fair with classic cars, food and craft vendors, live entertainment; 7 p.m. Oct. 15, concert at the Wildwood Convention Center. 609-729-4000 or Wildwoods.com.

Sunday, Oct. 16

HERO WALK & 1-MILE FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to noon; 11th HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run hosted by the the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign; registration begins at 9 a.m.; 10 a.m. competitive 1-Mile Boardwalk Run, prizes for men and women in various age groups; 11 a.m. HERO Walk; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City. 609-332-2588 or p2p.onecause.com/herowalk2022.

Dining out

Saturday, Oct. 15 PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; supports American Legion Post 158; includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, OJ, coffee and tea; Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0419.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Oct. 15

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Saturday, Oct. 15

DIY STEM ZIPLINE CRAFT GRAB AND GO KIT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; for ages 6-12; pick up a craft-to-go gift bag; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FALL INTO READING: AUTUMN STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Nov. 12, 26 Dec. 10; for ages 3 and a half to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

HALLOWEEN CRAFT: MONSTER MASKS: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; make a silly or spooky monster mask to get in the Halloween spirit; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LET’S GO LEGO: 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 15, 29; for ages 5 and older; meet up with other LEGO enthusiasts and build your own LEGO creations; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PUMPKIN PAINTING: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 4 to 8; celebrate the season with pumpkin painting; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31; songs, stories, and fun; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN BOARD GAME AND PIZZA AFTERNOONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October; for kids and teens ages 10 and older; pizza included; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Saturday, Oct. 15

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December 31; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 16

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Monday, Oct. 17

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; light refreshments; all attendees must be accompanied by a caregiver/family member; place for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31, Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Religion

Saturday, Oct. 15

SHABBAT MORNING STUDY AT BETH ISRAEL: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays; join Rabbi Michael Feshbach for Shabbat Morning Study; Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.

Bus trips

Tuesday, Nov. 29

BUS TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: 11 a.m. departure from Somers Point Target Center; trip to see “A Longwood Gardens Christmas”; 4 p.m. leave Longwood Gardens; $85, includes entry ticket, bus and driver tip. 609-927-4147 or 267-882-8355 or 609-214-6967.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News