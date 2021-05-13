Community calendar

Events
Saturday, May 15
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; new photo art exhibit captioned “Cumberland Pastoral”; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
‘ABOUT BOAT SAFETY’ CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; basic safe boating class; law requires all operators of power boats complete an approved boating safety class as a requirement for obtaining a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; bring your own lunch; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City; pre-registration required; $60. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; program via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by Somers Point Historical Society; rain date May 22; parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point; $25 vendor spaces. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
MAYFEST: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15, 16; more than 100 juried crafters, an international food court, music, kids’ activities, non-profit organizations and more; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
SPARTAN 5K RUN/WALK: 9 a.m.; food truck, lawn games, awards, raffle; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $10, $20 or $30. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
‘THE BIG ONE ONE’ TREASURE HUNT: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16; series of metal detecting hunts for great prizes; Music Pier, 8th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 732 276-8251 or 732 228-3531 or ECRDA.org.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, May 16
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
Fundraisers
Saturday, May 15
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by The Charity League, serving Atlantic County; unique new and used items; sales benefit local charities; rain date May 22; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point; masks required. 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com.
For kids
Tuesday, May 18
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN PROGRAM — EPIC DEBATES: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; fun, informal debate of these timely questions and more; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Sunday, May 16
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 17
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Saturday, May 15
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Monday, May 17
OUTDOOR BEGINNER YOGA: 3 to 4 p.m.; relaxing outdoor yoga session; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.
Tuesday, May 18
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: signups underway for program hosted by Temple Beth Shalom of Briganitine; held 10:30 a.m. first Sundays held via Zoom; open to all. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.