Events
Thursday, Aug. 6
LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS (VIRTUAL): daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'SUMMER WIND' EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8, reception, music and poetry reading, light refreshments, some outdoor seating provided; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM FOR KIDS, TEENS, AND ADULTS: daily through Aug. 22; Longport Public Library's summer reading program is open to Atlantic County, Ocean City, and Avalon residents and family; grand prizes include private art lessons for two, yoga sessions with Michelle Whelan, a photo shoot (with print) with Nat Giuffre Photos, and more; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.ReadSquared.com.
28TH ANNUAL 'VIRTUAL' SPRING SENSATION: auction closes Aug. 20; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic's Virtual Spring Sensation fundraiser and silent auction; visit online auction page to bid on auction prizes. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.
AUGUST WATERCOLOR SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. four Thursdays; learn basic techniques to paint with watercolor; social and physical distancing protocols observed; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $100 for the series, $30 individual classes. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 7
ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
Saturday, Aug. 8
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Monday, Aug. 10
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; virtual meeting to discuss "If You Want to Make God Laugh" by Bianca Marais; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Pleasantville will be distributing food as part of the CFAP Food Distribution Program; produce, dairy and pork or chicken will be distributed; distributed on a first come basis; no income requirements; masks and social distancing required; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
MAHJONGG AT BETH EL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in July and August; play safe at 6 feet apart, precautions taken to sanitize area; bagged lunches are served along with snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
PHOTO SHOP BASICS: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; watch this prerecorded video that will walk through the basic controls and features that can help get you started editing images; program will be made available via a link in this description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; presented by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; attendees must supply their own paper towels and have access to a computer and printer; open to all levels of experience; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members; $5 for non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
AN EVENING WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including "The Weekenders," "Beach Town," "Summer Rental," and her latest blockbuster, "Hello, Summer"; presented via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY - IMMIGRATION: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; with Casey Zahn; workshop will show you how to move beyond census records and to examine passenger records as well as naturalization records; held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 13
LEFT HAND CHALLENGE VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by JFS Atlantic; Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
'AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO': 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Dear Edward"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP'S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Sunday, Sept. 13
WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.
Saturday, Sept. 26
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Sept. 26, "Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra"; 7 p.m. Oct. 24, "Dracula"; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
For kids
Thursday, Aug. 6
STREET HOCKEY SIGN UPS: register through Aug. 11; games begin Aug. 12; open to kids ages 4 to 6 in Hamilton Township and surrounding areas; learn the basics of Street Hockey and play games; courts on Leipzig Avenue in Mays Landing; $45. 609-705-3087 or MaysLandingSports.com.
ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.
Monday, Aug. 10
MONDAY FUNDAY: ART JOURNAL EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; prerecorded program presented by Penelope Cake; kids will make an art journal using a notebook, watercolors, markers, a glue stick, photos, colored pens and pencils, magazines, keepsakes from school or friends, and white glue; optional supplies include stickers, hole punches, needle and embroidery thread, fabric scraps, picture postcards, ribbons, and small beads. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; Atlantic Prevention Resources is performing a puppet show designed to teach and reinforce life skills that show to have future impact in the ability to resist substance abuse. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
VIRTUAL TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to perform at a Virtual Coffeehouse; video record yourself reading a poem, singing a song, playing an instrument, or showing off any talent you have; library staff will edit all the videos together and then the public can watch it together live on Zoom; videos must be received by Aug. 5. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Monday, Aug. 17
SUMMER SOCCER CAMP AT ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-21; co-ed soccer camp for kids entering the 1st-8th grades; camp will be led by Prestige Soccer Training and offers differentiated age and skill levels; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Aug. 6
FAMILY FITNESS: WATER SPORTS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; online program open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn how to make a reusable water toy out of sponges; free. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, Aug. 10
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; donate blood and help save a life; make an appointment; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 6
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Sunday, Aug. 9
'SINATRA' - THE MUSICAL: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; outdoor concert performance by Tony Sands; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $35. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.
