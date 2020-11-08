Community calendar

Tuesday, Nov. 10

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Nov. 11

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DESIGN FOR SAFE & HEALTHY LIVING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Ellen Farber, interior designer and certified aging-in-place specialist, and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for an informative discussion on keeping your habitat happy; reservations by Nov. 4. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.