Community calendar

Events
Monday, Nov. 9
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
AROUND THE WORLD EGYPT: TAKE & MAKE CRAFTS: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Zoom meeting hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m., David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or pinelandsk9club.com.
JEWISH FILM SERIES: ‘A TRAMWAY IN JERUSALEM’: 10:30 a.m.; limited to 25 participants; COVID-19 guidelines followed; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ONLINE RESUME WORKSHOP: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; free online resume workshop hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL BEER & CHEESE TASTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; City Brew Tours will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese while adding interactive and fun activities via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VETERANS DAY CAKE DECORATING DEMONSTRATION: 4 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by New Day Family Success Center via Zoom. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Nov. 10
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; for all ages; program will be made available via a link on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Nov. 8
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Nov. 11
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DESIGN FOR SAFE & HEALTHY LIVING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Ellen Farber, interior designer and certified aging-in-place specialist, and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for an informative discussion on keeping your habitat happy; reservations by Nov. 4. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
