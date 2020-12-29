Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Dec. 30
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; in 2018, D’Auria was awarded high honors in Nature’s Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DENNISVILLE CHRISTMAS HOUSE TOUR: virtual event available through Dec. 31; 30th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour; free. 609-602-0346 or DHHOA.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘YULETIDE TALES’: available online; compilation of filmed stories and songs for the holiday; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or eastlynnetheater.org.
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
‘LE PETITE’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through December, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.com.
MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library’s website to view artwork by this month’s featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND AT THE ZOO: through Jan. 3, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.
Friday, Jan. 1
NINTH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; ninth annual Penguin Plunge to benefit The African-American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey Inc.; face masks required; beach at Maine and Caspian avenues, Atlantic City. 609-576-3852.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own winter indoor container garden; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Jan. 7
DIAPER DRIVE: open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will begin its next session of group obedience classes; David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
Thursday, Jan. 14
‘SETTING UP AN INDEED ACCOUNT’ VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; video will show how to create an account, and some of the basic functions of Indeed; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Jan. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
For kids
Wednesday, Dec. 30
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid’s craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403.
Groups
Friday, Jan. 1
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 4
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Thursday, Jan. 7
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 11
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Jan. 5
NUTRITION WORKSHOP VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
wednesday, Jan. 6
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota will discuss ways to establish a healthier, happier winter you. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Jan. 7
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota; topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Jan. 4. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Religion
Sunday, Jan. 3
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.