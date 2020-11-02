 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Tuesday, Nov. 3

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

KINSHIP CAREGIVER DISNEY KARAOKE NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zoom Disney Karaoke session hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join for an informative session on creating your own indoor fall container garden; learn how to grow and care for house plants and herbs to beautify your home and enhance your cooking; free members, $5 non-members; reservations due by Oct. 29. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.

VIRTUAL COLLEGE ESSAY WRITING SERIES LED BY MIGHTY WRITERS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; led by instructors from Mighty Writers, participants will work on college essays and draft stories they can use for multiple college application submissions; support will also be given for college scholarship writing and college prep, including SAT support; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Nov. 5

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY - ANCESTRY: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; "tricks" of the trade that will lead you to your lost ancestors; program will be held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL COMEDY HOUR FUNDRAISER: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Ginger Ninja Comedy; virtual comedy show to benefit NJ-based charity; $15. GingerNinjaComedy.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; reservations due by Oct. 28. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: TYRESE 'BRIGHT FLOWER' GOULD JACINTO: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; online event hosted by WheatonArts; watch online interview with Native American multi-media artist, Tyrese "Bright Flower" Gould Jacinto; part of "Wheaton Conversations," a new virtual series highlighting select artists with ties to WheatonArts; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Saturday, Nov. 7

CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 35th Annual Craft Fair; Cologne Vol. Fire Company, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-804-1749.

GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: UPPER TOWNSHIP VILLAGES: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with local historian Robert Holden, author of "Upper Township and its Ten Villages"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

AROUND THE WORLD EGYPT: TAKE & MAKE CRAFTS: 4 to 4:30 p.m., Zoom meeting hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m., David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or pinelandsk9club.com.

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'A TRAMWAY IN JERUSALEM': 10:30 a.m.; limited to 25 participants; COVID-19 guidelines followed; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

ONLINE RESUME WORKSHOP: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; free online resume workshop hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; workshop will cover the basics of writing a strong resume that makes applicants attractive to a prospective employer; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL BEER & CHEESE TASTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; City Brew Tours will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese while adding interactive and fun activities via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VETERAN'S DAY CAKE DECORATING DEMONSTRATION: 4 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by New Day Family Success Center via Zoom. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the motion picture, "On the Basis of Sex," about how the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg helped to reframe the law to support equal rights; reservations due by Nov. 3. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'TEL AVIV ON FIRE': 10:30 a.m.; social distancing followed; limited to 25 attendees; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

S.J. GHOST RESEARCH PARANORMAL WEBINAR: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; virtual lecture presented by South Jersey Ghost Research; includes a video presentation along with photo displays, audio clips, video clips and equipment demonstrations, plus a Q & A session; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m.; at the Veterans Memorial Stone in front of the Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex; short service to remember all local soldiers; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Thursday, Nov. 12

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 'HEADING HOME: THE TALE OF TEAM ISRAEL': 10:30 a.m.; social distancing guidelines followed; limited to 25 attendees; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $6 members, $10 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

'LET'S TALK TURKEY: A VIRTUAL WORKSHOP ON ADVANCE DIRECTIVES': 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual workshop held by Journey Hospice; educational information regarding Advance Directives; free. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

'MARKETING TO MILLENNIALS AND GENERATION Z' SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held online by Atlantic Cape via Zoom; session will cover best practices, case studies and trends on how to attract and retain millennials; learn strategies for using digital marketing to reach the generations who came before millennials; register online with course code PDEV-177. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.Edu.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.

Saturday, Nov. 21

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Nov. 3

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Thursday, Nov. 5

YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Thursday, Nov. 5

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; held online via Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Nov. 7

SATARTDAYS- FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

 

Groups

Tuesday, Nov. 3

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Nov. 5

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Nov. 6

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for November, "Interpreter of Maladies" by Jhumpa Lahiri; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Nov. 16

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Nov. 19

COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Nov. 4

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Thursday, Nov. 5

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Nov. 6

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY FITNESS: KARATE WITH SENSEI: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; Family Fitness: Karate with Sensei Steve; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Saturday, Nov. 7

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DESIGN FOR SAFE & HEALTHY LIVING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Ellen Farber, Interior Designer and Certified Aging in Place Specialist, and Village Membership Director Tina Serota, for an informative discussion on keeping your habitat happy; reservations by Nov. 4. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, Nov. 5

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News