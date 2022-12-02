Community calendar

Events Friday, Dec. 2

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: through Dec. 31; books, audio and visual items for sale; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3; new, almost new and vintage gift items reasonably priced; benefits victims of hurricanes Fiona and Ian; kids can visit with Santa; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City.

GEN X VS MILLENNIAL: MULTIGENERATIONAL COMEDY EXPERIENCE: 8 to 10 p.m.; two comedians battle it out; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $22. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

FALL CHOREOGRAPHY PROJECT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3; dance works from choreographers in the Stockton dance community; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

FRIENDS BARGAIN BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through Nov. 30; annual event; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

HOLIDAY CONCERT & TOY DRIVE: 5 to 6 p.m.; Jay Daniels, pianist and vocalist, will perform Christmas favorites; includes hot beverage, snacks; bring a new, unwrapped gift to be donated to the Shore Family Success Center; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

HOLIDAY STUDIO SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 4; explore original works of pottery and glass art at discounted prices; WheatonArts, 1000 Village Drive, Millville. 856-825-6800 or wheatonarts.org.

INDOOR SALE — WOMAN’S CLUB OF VINELAND: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 3; indoor sale of Poinsettias, books and holiday decor; 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-466-8732.

OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS ON THE AVE: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3; the City of Vineland will host a Christmas celebration on Landis Avenue; caroling, shopping, and carriage rides; visit with staff from the Vineland Library; Landis Avenue, Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING: 10 a.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through December; schedule one-hour sessions with library staff to work on your computer skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3060 or acfpl.org.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ARTISTS HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, 4; kids activities noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 3; features over 10 artists with their original handcrafted wares; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CHURCH OF THE ADVENT CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; handmade Christmas crafts, gifts, ornaments, collectibles, jewelry, raffle, baked goods, wreathes and soup-to-go; Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065.

DICKENS OF A HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: 10 to 11 a.m.; annual craft fair; two floors of vendors; benefits the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400-3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

EGG HARBOR CITY TREE LIGHTING: 6 to 7 p.m.; honoring the late Lloyd Wimberg; Santa, goodie bags for children, treats by Simply Sweet Cupcakes, hot chocolate, holiday music; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 608-965-0081 or eggharborcity.org.

HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 4; free admission, shopping, photos with Santa, model train display, holiday movies, food; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton. acfairevents.com.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

‘MAGIC FLOWERS’ PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17; 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 12, 18; 30-minute-long, two-act play featuring a short and sweet comedic love story that takes place at Christmas; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $12. 215-983-3669 or eventbrite.com.

MAKERSPACE SEWING: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; discover how to sew both by hand, and with machines; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2254 or atlanticlibrary.org.

MUDGIRLS STUDIOS HOLIDAY MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; festive tableware, ornaments and special handcrafted gifts; Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary, 5075 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

‘THE NUTCRACKER SUITE’ AND TEA TIME: 5 to 7 p.m.; the Atlantic City Ballet, along with Holy Spirit High School students, perform “The Nutcracker Suite”; 3:30 p.m., Tea Time with Clara before the show, complimentary tea, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with cast members; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $25. 609-646-3000 or holyspirithighschool.com.

‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’: 9:30 a.m. doors open; 10:30 a.m. movie “The Polar Express”; meet with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $9. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

Sunday, Dec. 4

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Open House; bring the kids to visit Mrs. Claus; decorate the Tree of Lights with a special tag; 6647 W. Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-813-2002 or gehthsmuseum.org.

ZALMEN MLOTEK’S ‘MY YIDDISHE CHANUKAH’: 2 p.m.; musical and theatrical Chanukah celebration; the Festival of Lights inspires an afternoon of Yiddish music and theater; Stockton University Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $8, $5. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

For kids

Saturday, Dec. 3

HOLIDAY CARD MAKING: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; create a holiday-themed card for someone special; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31; songs, stories, and fun; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SEASONAL SING-A-LONG WITH GRANDFATHER JOE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 2 to 6 accompanied by an adult; seasonal stories and songs featuring musical guest Grandfather Joe; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Saturday, Dec. 3

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Dec. 4

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Friday, Dec. 2

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Music

Saturday, Dec. 3

BROOKLYN CHARMERS ‘THE MUSIC OF STEELY DAN’: 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts; Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago’s top players; meet and greet after the show; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $44. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

CONCERT: ‘SHE DID IT HER WAY’: 1 to 2:15 p.m.; concert celebrating the lives, romances, careers and popular hits of great female vocalists, performers and recording artists of the 20th century; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT: 1 to 2 p.m.; for adults; holiday jazz with local artist Tony Day; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Sunday, Dec. 4

MESSIAH: AN ORATORIO: 7 to 10 p.m.; bi-annual production and performance of “The Messiah” presented by The Stockton Choral Program, alongside special guests and an orchestral ensemble; Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City; $14, $12 seniors and ages 17 and younger, $8 Stockton students. 609-652-4264 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

Religion</&h1>

Saturday, Dec. 3

SHABBAT MORNING STUDY AT BETH ISRAEL: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays; join Rabbi Michael Feshbach for Shabbat Morning Study; Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.

Bus trips</&h1>

Saturday, Dec. 3

NYC BUS TRIP: through Margate Recreation Department; bus departs Eugene A. Tighe School at 8:30 a.m., leaves NYC at 5:45 p.m.; Margate Recreation Department, 8103 Winchester Ave., Margate. 609-823-6658 or margate-nj.com.