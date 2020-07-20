Events
Wednesday, July 22
AN EVENING WITH CAITLIN MULLEN: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Caitlin Mullen is the author of “Please See Us,” a psychological thriller; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; interpretive walk with a naturalist; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ART EXHIBIT — ‘GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT’: on display through July 25; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
FALL VEGETABLE GARDEN BOUNTY WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual class hosted by Rutgers Cooperative; learn how to start a fall vegetable garden now; $25. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu.
POPO FLANIGAN VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT: daily through July 31; view artwork by this month’s featured local artist Popo Flanigan; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 23
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
UNCONSCIOUS BIAS WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Rutgers online; goal of training is to raise awareness of how unconscious bias operates; tools will be discussed to provide individuals with steps they can take to prevent biased attitudes and behaviors from interfering with decisions and interactions, $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore’s Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 24
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills of students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; Open-Air Theater of Magic with magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
For kids
Wednesday, July 22
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: JACKBOX: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to join for fun online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; join Miss Linda as she presents a new Lego Challenge each week; program will be made available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 28
ONLINE BOOK CLUB: ‘THE NEW KID’: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 9 to 12; read and discuss the graphic novel “The New Kid” by award-winning author-illustrator Jerry Craft; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 29
ONLINE TEEN ‘DEEPAK ART’ PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join on Zoom and create an oil pastel masterpiece; watch a video from Deepak’s Arts & Crafts and try to recreate it. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 27
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, Manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Monday, Aug. 10
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 22
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 23
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
