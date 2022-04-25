 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Community calendar

Events

Tuesday, April 26

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 16 and older; Anime and Manga fans welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT ST. MARY’S CHURCH: 10 a.m. to noon; free food distribution; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-410-3101.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

YOM HASHOAH PROGRAM: 7 to 8 p.m.; Holocaust survivor to speak at Stockton University virtual Yom HaShoah program. 609-652-4593 or Stockton.edu.

Wednesday, April 27

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Caring for Kids and BOWL Ministries; 10th Annual Community Baby Shower; donations of baby clothes and diapers welcome; Byrne Community Center, 406 W. Young Ave., Wildwood, RSVP encouraged. 609-339-4109.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Fundraisers

Friday, April 29

VETERANS MUSEUM FUNDRAISER: 7 to 9 p.m., Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood, hosted by Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna; beer, wine, pizza, wings included; $25. 609-513-6454. 

BOOK & PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30; hanging basket, potted flowers, flower flats; Woman's Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-696-0529 or visit https://wcofvineland.webs.com.

For kids

Tuesday, April 26

BOOK DISCUSSION, AGES 6-8: 5 to 6 p.m.; for ages 6 to 8 are invited to a discussion of "King Baby" by Kate Beaton; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in April; for ages 2 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN CANDY SUSHI: 6 to 7 p.m.; for teens; be creative and make sweet candy sushi; materials provided; sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 27

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; showing of "Luca" (rated PG) with snacks and refreshments; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 5 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; participate in a discussion of the graphic novel "Long Way Down," written by Jason Reynolds, with art by Danica Novgorodoff; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 30

SATURDAY STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 28; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN TOPIC MEET: 2 to 3 p.m. April 16, 30; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, April 26

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 26, May 3; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 27

APRIL BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; Vineland Public Library’s monthly book club; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; April's featured book will be "Half of a Yellow Sun" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; limited supply of free books to give registrants. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m.; for adults; read and discuss "The Black Swan of Paris" by Karen Robards; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; title for April "Meet Me in Monaco" by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 28

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Saturday, April 30

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon April 30, May 21, 28; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Saturday, April 30

MINDFULNESS SESSIONS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 28; learn about mindfulness meditation; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Music

Saturday, April 30

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" 3 p.m. April 30, Guaracini Performing Arts Center, Rowan College of Southern NJ, Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. May 1, Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway Township; all tickets $30; free pre-concert discussion with Music Director Jed Gaylin one hour before each performance; bayalanticsymphony.org.

