Community calendar

Thursday, Dec. 10

GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999.

‘I SCREAM YOU SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM’ EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; presented by New Day Family Success Center; learn how to make ice cream at home; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Dec. 8

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 9