Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Thursday, April 1

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 professional and amateur photographers capture the diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held via Zoom by Avalon Library; tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles and more; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 3

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films; via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO’S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.

For kids

Thursday, April 1

TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

YOUNG ARTISTS CLASSES: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 29; for ages 11 and older; focuses on fundamentals of art in various media; supplies provided; registration required; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20, registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.

Groups

Thursday, April 1

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 2

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Friday, April 2

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Music

Thursday, April 1

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Sunday, April 4

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m.; nondenominational service; Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk, Ocean City; free. 609-399-6111.

