Community calendar
Tuesday, Oct. 20

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - GRANDPARENTS: FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join the conversation about communication techniques that promote a greater sense of connection and create healthier relationships during the pandemic. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

GENEALOGY - BEGINNING: 10 a.m. to noon; held remotely via Zoom with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MASK-'QUERADE' WEEKEND: noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 24; fun-filled fall weekend at Lazy Eye Distillery; Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, $10. LazyEyeDistillery.com.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.

Saturday, Oct. 24

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, "Dracula"; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club." 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Oct. 29

BLACK LIVES MATTER EXHIBIT VIRTUAL TOUR: 6 p.m.; via Zoom; hosted by African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ, Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; free online event discusses historical significance of selected items from the museum’s permanent collection; register at aahmsnj.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

Dining out

Tuesday, Oct. 20

DINNER AND A MOVIE: 5 p.m.; enjoy a full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; kosher laws will be observed; masks and social distancing required, temperatures taken when entering; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Oct. 14

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Oct. 20

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library's website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 30; for ages 6-12; visit the Atlantic City Free Public Library each week to pick up craft and STEM kits; video will also be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook and YouTube pages each week showing how to complete the project; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup; for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 18; Kids Drawing & Painting Classes for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Thursday, Oct. 22

YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 19; a class for young artists ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24

FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

 

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Thursday, Oct. 15

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

COFFEE KLATCH - ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 19; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October "Love Lies" by Amanda Lamb (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; I. Rice & Company presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament; professional golfers will team with amateur foursomes to compete for $11K in prizes; Galloway National Golf Club, 270 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; $350 individuals, $1400 foursomes. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/golf.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, Oct. 20

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda's Club; Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 12; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; individuals will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; everyone who completes the program will receive a $100 gift card; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda's Club; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Oct. 23

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Oct. 22

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

