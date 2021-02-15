Community calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 16

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells delivered at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898.

‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

BESSIE COLEMAN PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; held via Zoom; Vineland Public Library and the Monarch Family Success Center of Vineland present a live virtual presentation on the life of aviator Bessie Coleman; registration required. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.