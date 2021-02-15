Community calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 16
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells delivered at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898.
‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BESSIE COLEMAN PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; held via Zoom; Vineland Public Library and the Monarch Family Success Center of Vineland present a live virtual presentation on the life of aviator Bessie Coleman; registration required. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Feb. 16
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual program. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByThe-Shore.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
FAMILY FITNESS CHAIR PILATES: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Feb. 18
WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library and presented by Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Feb. 17
INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine; registration requested. 609-266-0403.
or Seashul.org.