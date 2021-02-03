Community calendar

‘THE TALKING CURE’ EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SUPER BOWL TAKE & MAKE CRAFT EVENT: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event Jan. 28 and Feb. 2; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 for NewDay-FSC.org.