Community calendar

Events
Thursday, Feb. 4
‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells titled “Lynching, Our National Crime”; Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of “Love Your Library,” using just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
‘THE TALKING CURE’ EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUPER BOWL TAKE & MAKE CRAFT EVENT: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event Jan. 28 and Feb. 2; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 for NewDay-FSC.org.
FREE VIRTUAL TAX SEMINAR: 11 a.m.; “How to Prepare for the Tax Season”; via Zoom; hosted by Stockton University; presented by John Boyle, assistant professor of business studies; the Zoom link is attached to the seminar notice at stockton.edu/events.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Monday, Feb. 8
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM DINNER FUNDRAISER: 5 to 9 p.m.; SAX Restaurant at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; all proceeds donated to museum; sales of limited vintage Shelter Haven T-shirts also donated to museum; for reservations, call 609-368-0100.
Saturday, Feb. 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; bring old electronics to Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25; Facebook live drawing; gift card prizes from $500 to $2,000; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141, or TheArcAtlantic.org.
For kids
Thursday, Feb. 4
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Feb. 6
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP VIRTUAL MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m.; Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is our volunteering group for ages 13 to 18; virtual program; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES TRAINING SESSION: 11 a.m. to noon; teen volunteers are needed to participate in a new program that partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with teen volunteers; training held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 11:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 9, 16, 23; for ages 5 and younger; Zoom event hosted by the Vineland Public Library; stories, songs and other fun activities; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Groups
Thursday, Feb. 4
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Feb. 5
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Feb. 7
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 8
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for February, “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 15
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, March 1
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, March 2
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Feb. 4
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Feb. 5
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Feb. 8
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 11
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
Music
Thursday, Feb. 4
SETH KIBEL KLEZMER: AMERICAN MUSIC AND JEWS OF AMERICAN JAZZ: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 18; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine, presents Seth Kibel, an artist who specializes in Jewish music, both as lecturer and as a musician; pre-registration required by the day before each event. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Sunday, Feb. 7
ADULT EDUCATION WITH TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 12:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; special program presented by Rabbi Lance Sussman, Ph.D., Rabbi of the Reform Congregation of Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, PA, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Gratz College. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.