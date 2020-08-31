Events

Wednesday, Sept. 2

ADULT LITERACY VIRTUAL TUTOR TRAINING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey’s Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; interpretive walk with a naturalist; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Drew Griffiths is an established artist who explored his creativity since a young age; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB — VIRTUAL: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with Dave Montanye; title for September, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson (available on Hoopla); registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HOME SWEET HOME LANDSCAPING WEBINAR: 5 to 6 p.m.; online course hosted by Rutgers; Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home one-hour Home Sweet Home Landscaping online course; learn about the many factors that go into creating a successful landscape; residential landscape designer Kirsten Soriano will discuss choosing the right plant material, plant combinations, maintenance, and seasonal flowers; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.

LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; Warner’s work explores free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by “primitive” and abstract art; his portfolio of work covers a variety of mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal, and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN: Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 11; Tali Margolin is a visual artist working in acrylic, oil and mixed-media; this exhibition features Journey, a series of works from actual journeys of self-discovery; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — EDUCATORS: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NEW NORMAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Sept. 3

‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.

BACK TO SCHOOL DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center’s Back to School Supply Distribution; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday; lHistoric Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, Sept. 4

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.

FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.

OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.

ROSIES, POSIES & PEARLS EXHIBITION: Sept. 4 through 7; Ocean Galleries of Stone Harbor presents a dazzling and ground-breaking interactive Exhibition: Autumn de Forest: Rosies, Posies & Pearls; face masks required at all times in the gallery; Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, registration requested. 609-368-7777 or OceanGalleries.com.

Saturday, Sept. 5

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: AMERICAN WOMEN IN WORLD WAR I: 1 to 2 p.m.; Zoom presentation; hosted by Avalon Library; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 7

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

FAMILY FITNESS SCAVENGER HUNT: 5 to 6 p.m.; come to the center and get to know a little about each other and some of the center’s workers, while you participate in an indoor/outdoor fitness event; wear a mask and keep socially distant; rain date Sept. 15; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September: “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kende; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; virtual event to help you prepare for the next hurricane; open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; this meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 12

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP’S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.

Sunday, Sept. 13

WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.

Saturday, Sept. 26

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Sept. 26, “Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra”; 7 p.m. Oct. 24, “Dracula”; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, “It’s a Shore Holiday”; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, “Nutcracker”; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, “Carmen”; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, “Romeo and Juliet”; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Golf

Wednesday, Sept. 9

INSPIRA HEALTH FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT: Inspira Health Foundation is hosting its annual Golf Tournament; cocktail reception will follow golfing activities; proceeds benefit Inspira Health Foundation; Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $350. 856-641-8290 or InspiraFoundation.org/Golf.

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Groups

Wednesday, Sept. 16

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Sept. 2

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

OUTDOOR WEEKLY SHOFAR BLAST: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 15; Outdoor Weekly Shofar Blast at Beth Israel; outdoor weekly blast of the shofar on the synagogue lawn; in the case of rain, the shofar blast will be held the next night, on Wednesday, same time; Rabbi David M. Weis will be preceding each blast with a short teaching segment; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE DOCTOR DILEMMA: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Lori Cohen-Pasahow hosts a Q&A on staying healthy during the pandemic. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, Sept. 3

LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

