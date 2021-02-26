Community calendar

Events
Saturday, Feb. 27
‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘SOMERS POINT 20/20’ VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; Somers Point Arts Commission presents works by 13 professional and amateur photographers depicting local people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION — MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION: 10 a.m.; join the discussion with Dana Stevens, director of Local Affairs at SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana), on local regulations and policies that may be put in place to protect the youth and other vulnerable populations in your community; held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Feb24.
YOUTH BIAS TASK FORCE LIVE VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Cape May County Professionals, and Middle Township High School students discuss the 2020 Youth Bias Task Force Report’s Finding and Recommendation to Reduce Youth Bias in New Jersey; held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-465-1135 or Zoom.us/Webinar/Register or CMCPros.net.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m.; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, March 1
MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, led by instructor Amy Perez; parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Dining out
Sunday, March 7
BLINI 2021: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; take out only; including three large blini pancakes, with meat and cheese and all the compliments, lox, pickled herring and dessert; Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, $15. 856-696-1579.
For kids
Saturday, Feb. 27
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE GAMING: JACKBOX: 2 to 3 p.m.; held via Zoom; teens are invited to join for fun, online games; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; for kids ages 6 to 10; held via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Saturday, Feb. 27
‘PARENTING AFTER THE DEATH OF A PARTNER’: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual support group hosted by Samaritan’s Center for Grief Support; free, registration required. 856-596-8550 or SamaritanNJ.org.
Sunday, Feb. 28
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link to join email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 1
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, March 2
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Thursday, March 4
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, March 5
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 8
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, March 10
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for March, “The Boys in the Cave” by Matt Gutman; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, March 15
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 17
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Tuesday, March 30
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, March 2
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 3
ANGELIC HEALTH HOLDS 3RD ANNUAL CONFERENCE: 8:30 a.m. to noon; held via Zoom; 3rd Annual Angelic Health Leading Healthcare Innovation Conference for social workers, case managers, licensed nursing home administrators, or certified assisted living administrators; free, registration required. 609-515-4182 or Angelic.Health.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the pandemic; reservations due by Feb. 26. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, March 10
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — ROTHENBERG CENTER PRESENTS: COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your story on how the pandemic has impacted you; NJ YMCA State Alliance and the NJ Department of Health are collecting stories to memorialize the voices of residents and inform on recommendations for improving public health; limited to the first 10 participants; reservations due by March 10. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, March 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
Religion
Sunday, March 7
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.