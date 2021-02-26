Community calendar

Events

Saturday, Feb. 27

‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘SOMERS POINT 20/20’ VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; Somers Point Arts Commission presents works by 13 professional and amateur photographers depicting local people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

VIRTUAL PRESENTATION — MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION: 10 a.m.; join the discussion with Dana Stevens, director of Local Affairs at SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana), on local regulations and policies that may be put in place to protect the youth and other vulnerable populations in your community; held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Feb24.