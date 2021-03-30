Community calendar

Events

Wednesday, March 31

‘BAD ART 101’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event held via Zoom by Cumberland County Library; presented by The Museum Of Bad Art; celebrates art not seen in any other venue; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26106 or CCLNJ.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 professional and amateur photographers capture the diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

Thursday, April 1

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held via Zoom by Avalon Library; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles and more; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, April 3

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films; program held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.