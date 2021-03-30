Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, March 31
‘BAD ART 101’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event held via Zoom by Cumberland County Library; presented by The Museum Of Bad Art; celebrates art not seen in any other venue; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26106 or CCLNJ.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 professional and amateur photographers capture the diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Thursday, April 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held via Zoom by Avalon Library; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles and more; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, April 3
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films; program held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO’S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; custom built train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, $10.95 per person advance, free ages 1 and younger. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, March 31
SNEAKER DRIVE FUNDRAISER: hosted by the Atlantic County American Legion Auxiliary Juniors; collecting new and used sneakers; at American Legion Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, and Cologne Fire House, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-703-1549. or acamericanlegion jrs@gmail.com.
For kids
Wednesday, March 31
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, April 1
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS CLASSES: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 29; for ages 11 and older; focuses on fundamentals of art in various media; supplies provided; registration required; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20, registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
Groups
Wednesday, March 31
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; for adults 18 years of age and older; book club will discuss “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, April 1
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 2
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, March 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, April 2
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, April 1
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Sunday, April 4
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m.; nondenominational service; Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk, Ocean City; free. 609-399-6111.