Events
Thursday, Aug. 27
ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; by artist Gwenn Seemel; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.
ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
VIRTUAL LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS: daily through Aug. 31; Longport Public Library.org.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991.
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION: 1 to 2 p.m.; held virtually via GoToMeeting by Longport Public Library; free; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m.; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. MargateHasMore.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1 to 1:40 p.m.; hosted by Cumberland County Library, The Magic of Recycling Virtual Experience; family friendly show with Bill Kerwood; registration requested. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105.
Friday, Aug. 28
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; come with ideas to make the community better. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE: noon to 1 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub; two-part virtual event; comprehensive look at what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. tlantiCapeMayRegionalHub.WordPress.com.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; with magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
Saturday, Aug. 29
BACHARACH VILLAGE FAMILY REUNION: 2 to 8 p.m.; 6th annual Bacharach Village Family Reunion; bring your, tents, grills, chairs, your families and your talents; Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park, 201 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City. 856-418-7865.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SEA ISLE CITY SIDEWALK SALE: Aug. 29, 30; participating businesses, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; program will be made available via a link in the description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VICTOR GRASSO ‘OCEANOGRAPHY’ EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 31
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 27
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
