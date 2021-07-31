COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events
Saturday, July 31
ACUA TALES, TRAILS AND TAILS SESSION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; join the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s “Tales, Trails, and Tails” session to learn easy ways your family can help take care of the Earth; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. July 31, Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, Aug. 1
POETRY IN THE PARK: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Somers Point Arts Commission event Poetry in the Park features presenting poets, guitarist Marc Wasserman and an opportunity for audience participation at open mic session; John F Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Monday, Aug. 2
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore; with local artist Diane Hark; $20 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
For kids
Saturday, July 31
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 2
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2-6; ‘Destination Dig,’ presented by Petersburg United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg; activities, stories, music, games, snacks provided; call to register. 609-628-2224.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Aug. 7
WRECK FOR RESCUES: 7 to 10 p.m.; SPQR Theatre Co. is hosting “Wreck for Rescues,” a fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue during the run of “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada”; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 215-983-3669 or StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.
Saturday, Aug. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Groups
Saturday, July 31
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, Aug. 1
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 2
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Health, fitness
Saturday, July 31
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, July 31
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 3 to 4 p.m.; enjoy a free outdoor concert at the Cape May Zoo Bandstand with the John Walter concert band; 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.