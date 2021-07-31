COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sunday, Aug. 1

POETRY IN THE PARK: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Somers Point Arts Commission event Poetry in the Park features presenting poets, guitarist Marc Wasserman and an opportunity for audience participation at open mic session; John F Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

Monday, Aug. 2

BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.