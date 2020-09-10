Events

Sunday, Sept. 13

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by "primitive" and abstract art; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; "Oceanography," featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Sept 13; Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary will hold a Flea Market and Craft Show; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, $15. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.

SSM WATERCOLOR PAINTING CLASS - SUNDAY: 3 to 5 p.m.; join Stephanie Segal Miller Art as she leads the class through different techniques to create one of a kind watercolor paintings; beginners and explorers welcome; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30-$35. 609-626-3805 or SquareUp.com/store/Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; David C. Wood 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township, $120 with proof of vaccines. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; honor the Jewish New Year by sharing Family Holiday Recipes, from soup to dessert; send your favorite recipe and its special memory to tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WOUNDED WARRIOR WELCOMING PARADE: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport American Legion Post 469; support a local hero and his family; parade begins at Ventnor shopping plaza and proceeds down Dorset Avenue, onto Atlantic Avenue down to the Longport Town Hall; Downbeach Police, Fire and first responders will be in attendance. 609-645-3511.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

'FOLIAGE AND FRUIT FOR A VIBRANT FALL' WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home one-hour Foliage & Fruit for a Vibrant Fall online course; learn how to maximize seasonal interest by adding trees, shrubs, and flowers that shine their brightest in the season of hoodies and pumpkin spice; Rutgers adjunct professor and nursery owner Steven Kristoph will highlight the plants, both native and from abroad, that provide ornamental interest in the cooler months; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - STAYING CONNECTED: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon for a conversation on how to strengthen communication among family members and discover effective listening techniques. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Sept. 17

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

GENEALOGY - UNDERSTANDING YOUR DNA: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; presented by Avalon Free Library, with instructor Casey Zahn; come and learn how to read your DNA results and make contacts with cousins you didn't know you had; held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning both sides of the aisle and in the middle; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

 

Fundraisers

Monday, Sept. 14

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

 

For kids

Thursday, Sept. 17

PIRATE TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; make some craft pirates for you to use to practice your Pirate speech; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.

 

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Groups

Tuesday, Sept. 15

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, Sept. 14

CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Religion

Tuesday, Sept. 15

OUTDOOR WEEKLY SHOFAR BLAST: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; held on the synagogue lawn; in case of rain, the shofar blast will be held Sept. 16; Rabbi David M. Weis will begin program with a short teaching segment; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

 

Music

Thursday, Sept. 17

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, Sept. 19

THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

