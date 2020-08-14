Events
Sunday, Aug. 16
28TH ANNUAL ‘VIRTUAL’ SPRING SENSATION: auction closes Aug. 20; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic fundraiser and silent auction; visit online auction page to bid on auction prizes. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.
ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS (VIRTUAL): daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library’s website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
WHEATONARTS VIRTUAL ECO WEEK: 10 to 11 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.; week-long virtual event featuring visits with local artists, live and on-demand programming from environmentally-minded organizations, and a daily Kids ECO Camp with hands-on art activities; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Monday, Aug. 17
FAMILY-FRIENDLY VIRTUAL BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; materials will need to be picked up from the Library by 5 p.m. on the day of the event, curbside pick up available; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
CELEBRATE NATIONAL BAD POETRY DAY: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by New Day Family Success Center; try your hand at poetry. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL CULINARY DEMONSTRATION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; register for monthly cooking demonstration; local chef will prepare unique food, provide a recipe to each participant, and will answer questions throughout the demonstration; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAHJONGG AT BETH EL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play safe at 6 feet apart, precautions taken to sanitize area; bagged lunches are served along with snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
‘NOT ABOVE A WHISPER’: available for viewing online from 8 p.m. Aug. 18 through 8 p.m. Aug. 21; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; reading of “Not Above a Whisper” written by Gayle Stahlhuth about mental health advocate Dorothea Lynde Dix; free, donations accepted. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; Summer Soups and Main Course Salads; send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
‘AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO’: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; with Ann Napolitano, New York Times bestselling author of “Dear Edward”; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NATIVE PLANTS FOR NEW JERSEY GARDENERS WEBINAR: 5 to 6 p.m.; native plants are the focus of this 1-hour Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home Edition online course; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
Thursday, Aug. 20
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Rutgers online; program to help employees recognize and utilize their leadership potential; approved for 1 PDC toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning both sides of the aisle and the middle; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
For kids
Monday, Aug. 17
MONDAY FUNDAY: DEWEY THE DRAGON’S PUPPET SHOW: 10 to 11 a.m.; presented by Alex Thomas and Friends via Zoom; Dewey the Dragon and his friends read and act out favorite fairy tales; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMER SOCCER CAMP AT ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-21; co-ed soccer camp for kids entering the 1st-8th grades; camp will be led by Prestige Soccer Training and offers differentiated age and skill levels; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 20
VIRTUAL ACTIVITY FOR KIDS: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Go Green Galloway Sustainable Task Force; for ages 6 to 12; view the film “Earth’s EKKO,” then either draw a picture or complete the sentence, “I inspire others by...” regarding something learned in the video; drawing/writing can then be brought to the Go Green Galloway table at the Galloway Green Market 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 or Aug. 27 at the Village Green of Smithville by the child, accompanied by a parent/guardian; child will receive a reusable water bottle for participating. 609-432-9217.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 17
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 24, 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
