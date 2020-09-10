Events
Friday, Sept. 11
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; his work covers a variety of mediums, including wood, clay, glass, metal and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN: visual art exhibit in acrylics, oils and mixed-media; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 30; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th Street South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.
VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: through Sunday; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
SECOND FRIDAY: 6 to 8 p.m.; meet exhibiting guest artists; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
2ND ANNUAL ATLANTIC COUNTY 4-H YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; indoor/outdoor; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing (South Egg Harbor). 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Sunday, Sept. 13
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary will hold a Flea Market and Craft Show; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, $15. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
SSM WATERCOLOR PAINTING CLASS — SUNDAY: 3 to 5 p.m.; join Stephanie Segal Miller Art as she leads the class through different techniques to create one of a kind watercolor paintings; beginners and explorers welcome; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30-$35. 609-626-3805 or SquareUp.com/store/Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.
WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.
Fundraisers
Friday, Sept. 11
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd’s Pie (beef) $22 each; apple, blueberry and cherry pies $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
Health, wellness
Friday, Sept. 11
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11, 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org.
Music
Saturday, Sept. 19
THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.