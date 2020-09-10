Events

Friday, Sept. 11

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; his work covers a variety of mediums, including wood, clay, glass, metal and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN: visual art exhibit in acrylics, oils and mixed-media; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 30; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th Street South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: through Sunday; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.

SECOND FRIDAY: 6 to 8 p.m.; meet exhibiting guest artists; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Saturday, Sept. 12

2ND ANNUAL ATLANTIC COUNTY 4-H YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; indoor/outdoor; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing (South Egg Harbor). 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

Sunday, Sept. 13

FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary will hold a Flea Market and Craft Show; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, $15. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.

SSM WATERCOLOR PAINTING CLASS — SUNDAY: 3 to 5 p.m.; join Stephanie Segal Miller Art as she leads the class through different techniques to create one of a kind watercolor paintings; beginners and explorers welcome; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30-$35. 609-626-3805 or SquareUp.com/store/Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, Sept. 11

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd’s Pie (beef) $22 each; apple, blueberry and cherry pies $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

Health, wellness

Friday, Sept. 11

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11, 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org.

Music

Saturday, Sept. 19

THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

