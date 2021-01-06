Community calendar

Events
Friday, Jan. 8
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Jan. 10
'JEWISH FILMMAKERS AND THEIR INDELIBLE BRAND OF COMEDY': 2 to 3 p.m.; with Marc Lapadula; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; with Stephanie Segal Miller; beginners and explorers welcome; bring supplies or those use provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will begin its next session of group obedience classes; David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
ONLINE WATERCOLOR CLASSES WITH DIANE HARK: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Feb. 16; Diane Hark's watercolor classes are designed for the person interested in enriching and improving their observation skills, color, and value awareness; $100. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Thursday, Jan. 14
'SETTING UP AN INDEED ACCOUNT' VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; video will show how to create an account, and some of the basic functions of Indeed; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Jan. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Jan. 12
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, Jan. 8
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Jan. 10
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 11
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Jan. 15
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 18
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, Feb. 1
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Jan. 14
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Tuesday, Jan. 12
'BREAK ON THROUGH TO THE OTHER SIDE: JEWISH VIEWS OF THE AFTERLIFE': 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19, 2021; join Temple Beth Shalom in Brigantine for an Adult Education opportunity via Zoom with Rabbi Simcha Raphael, Ph.D., who will offer a poignant yet humorous series of three sessions on the Biblical, Rabbinic, Jewish mystical, and Contemporary perspectives of the afterlife. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Sunday, Feb. 7
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.