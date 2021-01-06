Community calendar

Events

Friday, Jan. 8

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Jan. 10

'JEWISH FILMMAKERS AND THEIR INDELIBLE BRAND OF COMEDY': 2 to 3 p.m.; with Marc Lapadula; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.