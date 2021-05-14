Community calendar

Events
Sunday, May 16
MAYFEST: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; more than 100 juried crafters, an international food court, music, kids’ activities, non-profit organizations and more; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘THE BIG ONE ONE’ TREASURE HUNT: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; metal detecting hunts for prizes; Music Pier, 8th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 732 276-8251 or 732 228-3531 or ECRDA.org.
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
For kids
Tuesday, May 18
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN PROGRAM — EPIC DEBATES: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; fun, informal debate of these timely questions and more; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; with Miss Linda; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Sunday, May 16
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 17
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Monday, May 17
OUTDOOR BEGINNER YOGA: 3 to 4 p.m.; relaxing outdoor yoga session; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.
Tuesday, May 18
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: signups underway for program hosted by Temple Beth Shalom of Briganitine; held 10:30 a.m. first Sundays held via Zoom; open to all. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.