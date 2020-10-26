 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Events

Tuesday, Oct. 27

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DIY CANDY APPLE EVENT: 2 to 3 p.m.; create a candied apple; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual Family-Friendly Bingo hosted by Longport Public Library; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

TRICK OR TREAT AND BINGO: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, 29; come to the center and do a trick and receive a treat; costumes encouraged; pick up your Bingo Card; New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE ARTIST’S CORNER: DECOUPAGE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; online program hosted by JFS Atlantic; explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; you will need any of the following materials: decorative greeting cards, wrapping paper, wallpaper or material scraps, pictures, and scissors; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new “Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club.” 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; all players and skill levels are welcome; temperatures taken, masks required; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $25 guests up to one week before; $25 members, $30 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — EDUCATORS: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the documentary, “13th,” on how the Thirteenth Amendment reframed American history; watch the documentary, available on Netflix, ahead of the planned discussion. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Thursday, Oct. 27

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Oct. 28

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz and Associate’s Ellen Cosgrove will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; reservations requested. 609-732-0602 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 29

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Thursday, Oct. 29

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; hosted by Greentree Church via Zoom; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

