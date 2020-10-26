Community calendar

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new “Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club.” 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; all players and skill levels are welcome; temperatures taken, masks required; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $25 guests up to one week before; $25 members, $30 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — EDUCATORS: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.