Community calendar
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Halloween events

Sea Isle City Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place, adjacent to the Welcome Center; all vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7 p.m. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles for a prize. 609-263-0050.

Woodbine

Treat and Trunk: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 6:30 Sunday along the Woodbine bike path between Washington and Adams avenues; a prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.

Events

Monday, Nov. 1

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

ATLANTIC CAPE OPEN HOUSE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape welcomes you to attend an upcoming Open House sessions; Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. 609-343-5009 or Atlantic.edu.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center emergency preparedness event; learn how to keep your family safe during an emergency; free, open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Fundraisers

Tuesday, Nov. 16

CARD & GAME DAY LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Christ Child Society of Cape May County; play cards, board games and bingo, 50/50, door prizes, auction; The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House; $30; RSVP and menu selection needed by Nov. 5. 609-846-7006.

For kids

Monday, Nov. 1

OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

TAKE HOME CHILDRENS CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 29; take home crafts are available for ages 3 to 8; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.

Sunday, Oct. 31

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Nov. 1

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.

ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Nov. 3

NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Graceful Aging & COVID-19 Update; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual program; discussion on embracing your older self. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

HEART HEALTHY LIVING DISCUSSION: 11 a.m.; presented by Angelic Health; learn to make good choices to reduce chances of heart disease; blood pressure screenings available; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration suggested. 609-569-0376.

Music

Thursday, Nov. 4

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, Nov. 6

LEGEND OF THE JERSEY DEVIL SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:45 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; Jersey Devil costumed appearance; cameras welcome; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

Saturday, Nov. 13

VETERANS DAY SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; recognition ceremony 5:45 p.m.; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

Breaking News