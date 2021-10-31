Community calendar

Halloween events

Sea Isle City Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Municipal Marina Parking Lot along 42nd Place, adjacent to the Welcome Center; all vehicles must be in place by 4:45 p.m. and will not be permitted to leave the parking lot until 7 p.m. Participants are encourage to decorate their vehicles for a prize. 609-263-0050.

Woodbine

Treat and Trunk: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 6:30 Sunday along the Woodbine bike path between Washington and Adams avenues; a prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.

Events

Monday, Nov. 1

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 3