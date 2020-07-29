Events
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; David Baldacci is the New York Times Bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 30
‘A NEW APPROACH TO CUSTOMER SERVICE IN THE TIME OF COVID’ WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; online session will help to improve participants’ customer service skills by covering essential professionalism and communication skills; hosted by Rutgers; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m.; share what you’ve loved lately and to see what others are reading; gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including “Do You Believe in Magic?”, “Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain”, “Deadly Choices,” “Pandora’s Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong,” and “Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren’t Your Best Source of Health Information”; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
For kids
Wednesday, July 29
ONLINE TEEN ‘DEEPAK ART’ PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join on Zoom and create an oil pastel masterpiece; watch a video from Deepak’s Arts & Crafts and try to recreate it. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Thursday, July 30
ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3-7; fun, co-ed one-week camp for kids entering the 6th-8th grades; camp led by ACS basketball coach Grant Miller; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Music
Wednesday, July 29
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 30
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
