Community calendar

EVENTS

Tuesday, June 7

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

"PROJECT: YOU" SELF-CONFIDENCE PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; girls and women ages 15 and older are invited to grow their self-confidence through a program designed by the current Mrs. Cumberland County, Rachelle Molyneaux; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

SCAM AWARENESS PROGRAM: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; “Older Adult Scam Awareness and Prevention” program presented by The Southwest Council; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, "The Bucket List," starring Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson; virtual event hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

"YOU ARE HERE": A NEW JERSEY TRAVEL GUIDE: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; program utilizes original photography and compelling facts to highlight places around the state; register on the website; Cape May County Library. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 8

INTRO TO WATER CONSERVATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; discussion on how to conserve water at an individual, local, and larger community setting; virtual program; register on the Cape May County Library website. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

"KNITTING A STARFISH DISHCLOTH": 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn how to knit a dishcloth with a starfish design; contact the library to learn how to get a library card; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, June 10

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

FOR KIDS

Wednesday, June 8

TEEN DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS PROGRAM: 4 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Dungeons and Dragons program; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

GROUPS

Wednesday, June 8

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF ATLANTIC COUNTY MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in person and virtual option available; Room C-3, in the cafeteria area, Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Hamilton. AtlanticLWV.WixSite.com.

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 9

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, June 11

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

HEALTH, FITNESS

Tuesday, June 7

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, June 8

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

BUS TRIPS

Saturday, June 11

TRIP TO DELAWARE PARK AND CASINO: bus trip to Delaware Park & Casino to watch a live simulcast of The Belmont Stakes; four-hour open bar with drinks, burgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken and ribs, and more; bus departs from Brigantine and Absecon area and will leave after the last race; $95. 609-703-5418.

Wednesday, June 15

TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: game at 1:05 p.m.; bus departs Brigantine and Absecon area; cost includes bus, assorted refreshments, and bus driver gratuity; $75. 609-703-5418.