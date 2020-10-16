Community calendar

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents,” book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FREE KIDS’ ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m.; The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is Atlantic City Library’s volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 20