Events

Wednesday, Sept. 9

VIRTUAL ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey’s Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September: “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kende; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Drew Griffiths is an established artist who explored his creativity since a young age; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; virtual event to help you prepare for the next hurricane; open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; this meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LENNOX WARNER: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; Warner’s work explores free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by “primitive” and abstract art; his portfolio of work covers a variety of mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal, and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN: Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 11; Tali Margolin is a visual artist working in acrylic, oil and mixed-media; this exhibition features Journey, a series of works from actual journeys of self-discovery; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 30; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th St. South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.

Thursday, Sept. 10

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Sept. 9

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd’s Pie (beef) $22 each; apple, blueberry and cherry pies $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Sept. 9

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE DOCTOR DILEMMA: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Lori Cohen-Pasahow hosts a Q&A on staying healthy during the pandemic. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Religion

Tuesday, Sept. 8

OUTDOOR WEEKLY SHOFAR BLAST: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 15; Outdoor Weekly Shofar Blast at Beth Israel; outdoor weekly blast of the shofar on the synagogue lawn; in the case of rain, the shofar blast will be held the next night, on Wednesday, same time; Rabbi David M. Weis will be preceding each blast with a short teaching segment; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

Music

Thursday, Sept. 10

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, Sept. 19

THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

Tags

