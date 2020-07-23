Events
Friday, July 24
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
Saturday, July 25
UNCORKEDCOMEDY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 7 to 11 p.m.; three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show starring NYC stand-up comedians Gino Bisconte and Sheba Mason, along with comedic host Sam Mushman; rain or shine; must be 21 or older; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $79. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Monday, July 27
MONDAY FUNDAY: MARBLED PAPER VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon library; online craft workshop; call for materials list. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL GENEALOGY: BEGINNING: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 28
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Bingo in the gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport; free, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; David Baldacci is the New York Times Bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 30
'A NEW APPROACH TO CUSTOMER SERVICE IN THE TIME OF COVID' WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; online session will help to improve participants' customer service skills by covering essential professionalism and communication skills; hosted by Rutgers; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m.; share what you've loved lately and to see what others are reading; gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including "Do You Believe in Magic?", "Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain"," Deadly Choices," "Pandora's Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong," and "Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren't Your Best Source of Health Information"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
AN EVENING WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including "The Weekenders," "Beach Town," "Summer Rental," and her latest blockbuster, "Hello, Summer"; presented via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
'AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO': 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Dear Edward"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP'S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Sunday, Sept. 13
WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.
For kids
Tuesday, July 28
ONLINE BOOK CLUB: 'THE NEW KID': 3 to 3:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 9 to 12; read and discuss the graphic novel "The New Kid" by award-winning author-illustrator Jerry Craft; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 29
ONLINE TEEN 'DEEPAK ART' PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join on Zoom and create an oil pastel masterpiece; watch a video from Deepak's Arts & Crafts and try to recreate it. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Thursday, July 30
ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3-7; fun, co-ed one-week camp for kids entering the 6th-8th grades; camp led by ACS basketball coach Grant Miller; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 'THEY BOTH DIE AT THE END': 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to read and discuss the book "They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
VIRTUAL TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to perform at a Virtual Coffeehouse; video record yourself reading a poem, singing a song, playing an instrument, or showing off any talent you have; library staff will edit all the videos together and then the public can watch it together live on Zoom; videos must be received by Aug. 5. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Monday, Aug. 17
SUMMER SOCCER CAMP AT ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-21; co-ed soccer camp for kids entering the 1st-8th grades; camp will be led by Prestige Soccer Training and offers differentiated age and skill levels; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 27
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, Manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Monday, Aug. 10
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; donate blood and help save a life; make an appointment; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.
Music
Wednesday, July 29
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 30
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
