Events
Thursday, Sept. 17
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Drew Griffiths is an established artist who explored his creativity since a young age; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; Lennox Warner emigrated from the West Indies in 1974 and has been an Atlantic City resident since 1980; Warner’s work explores free-form, three-dimensional figures inspired by “primitive” and abstract art; his portfolio of work covers a variety of mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal, and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN: Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 11; Tali Margolin is a visual artist working in acrylic, oil and mixed-media; this exhibition features Journey, a series of works from actual journeys of self-discovery; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
GENEALOGY — UNDERSTANDING YOUR DNA: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; presented by Avalon Free Library, with instructor Casey Zahn; come and learn how to read your DNA results and make contacts with cousins you didn’t know you had; held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL MEET THE AUTHOR PROGRAM: JULIUS DEANGELUS: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will host A.C. native Julius James DeAngelus for a virtual author talk; he will discuss his latest novel, “Dancing on Seaside,” which is set in Atlantic City during the summer of 1977 — the last summer before legalized gambling; Zoom link will be sent to registrants; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning both sides of the aisle and in the middle; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, Sept. 18
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 30; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th St. South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.
Saturday, Sept. 19
ANNUAL SHREDDER EVENT IN BUENA VISTA: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6th Annual Shredder Event will take place in the parking lot of the BVT Municipal Building; open to Buena Vista Township only; rain or shine; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100, ext. 1 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; stop by the Village to see over 40 local artist display their work across the Greene; sponsored by Underground, one of the 60 Shoppes at Historic Smithville; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; rain date Sept. 20. 609-652-5200 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by The Charity League of Atlantic County; rain date Sept. 26; new and used items; proceeds benefit local charities; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point; wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. charityleagueac.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOCK INTERVIEW ON GOOGLE MEET: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live session of a mock interview; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
RECYCLING CENTRAL: 9 a.m. to noon; hosted by Hammonton Education Foundation will hold Recycling Central, part of the town’s annual Green Weekend; mobile shredding unit from DocuVault Delaware Valley will provide safe, secure disposal of old documents; local residents can shred up to three 33-gallon bags of paper for $20; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel grounds, Third and French streets, Hammonton. 609-703-6017.
Monday, Sept. 21
BOOK CLUB: ‘THIS TENDER LAND’ (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; Sandy Pages book club will be meeting to discuss “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger; event will be held virtually; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
FERNANDO BOTERO ART LECTURE (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join Stockton University adjunct instructor Jack Devine for a discussion of Colombian artist Fernando Botero, followed by a Q&A session; Longport Public Library, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LETS PAINT: PAIR OF OWLS TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; held on Google Meet; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge with Longport Public Library; held in the gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport; bring your own seating; held virtually if there is inclement weather; free, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE — PART 2: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join the Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub for Part 2 of a virtual event discussing what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIME-HATERS (ERICACEOUS PLANTS) WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home one-hour Lime-Haters (Ericaceous Plant) online course; learn about the small flowering perennials, shrubs, ground covers, and even trees that thrive in acidic soil; $35. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu.
ON THE TOWN: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30; various locations; raffle with prizes; hosted by Kiwanis Club of Cape May; Kiwanis Club, Beach Avenue, Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Thursday, Sept. 24
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKER SERIES — PROHIBITION IN CAPE MAY COUNTY: WETTER THAN THE ATLANTIC: 6 to 8 p.m.; Delaware Bay Speaker Series is a series of lectures and programs, moving between the lighthearted and the serious to educate and entertain; enjoy Ray Rebmann’s presentation “Prohibition in Cape May County: Wetter than the Atlantic”; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or bayshorecenter.org.
PET FIRST AID & CPR CERTIFICATION WEBINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; three-hour, instructor-led, online Pet First Aid & CPR course; learn how to take care of pets and other animals in the event of an emergency; $75. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu/petcare/CPR2020.html.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ARTISTS WENDEL WHITE & GLYNNIS REED: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; register for this virtual event and become captivated by the powerful artworks of accomplished artists Wendel White and Glynnis Reed as they discuss their creative process, traditions of African American art and photography, and their approaches to interweaving identity with nature and place; WheatonArts — Virtual, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. wheatonarts.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize during this fun program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, Sept. 25
INSPIRED BY HILMA AF KLINT & SHANA KESTREL: Sept. 25; monthly group exhibit is “Inspired by Hilma af Klint,” along with the new collection in our solo room by Shana Kestrel; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, reservations and masks required. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
For kids
Thursday, Sept. 17
PIRATE TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; make some craft pirates for you to use to practice your Pirate speech; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Saturday, Sept. 19
CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 19, Oct. 17; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Sept. 19: “How to Write a Story,” Kate Messner and illustrator Mark Siegel playfully describe the process of becoming a writer; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents,” book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: Toddler Time: Forest Friends Puppet Show video, hosted by New Day Family Success Center in partnership with Atlantic Prevention Resources; teaches and reinforces life skills that have future impact on the ability to resist substance abuse; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — STUDENTS: NAVIGATING PARENT AND SCHOOL COVID-19 RULES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Friday, Sept. 18
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 3, 2021; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23; held on Zoom; hosted by Hafetz and Associates; Hafetz’ Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-653-0400 or hafetzandassociates.com.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 17
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Sept. 19
THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
CELLO MUSIC LECTURE WITH BRENDA LEONARD: 7 to 8 p.m.; Bay Atlantic Symphony cellist Brenda Leonard will discuss the history of the cello and how music for the instrument has evolved from the 16th to the 21st centuries; Leonard will perform solo cello works composed during each of the six centuries the instrument has been in existence; held remotely via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
