Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, May 18
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; photo art exhibit "Cumberland Pastoral"; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: through May 29; the Avalon Historical Society is accepting entries for the annual photo contest; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
FLOOD INSURANCE WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 a.m.; purpose of this webinar is to educate coastal Atlantic County residents on the benefits of flood insurance and ways to reduce flood insurance premiums; held via Zoom; registration required. atlanticcounty@yourfloodrisk.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL HOSTS ANNUAL COLLEGE FAIR: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; more than 40 representatives from participating colleges, universities, and military branches will be on site to meet with students and their families; Middle Township High School, 300 E. Atlantic Ave., Cape May Court House. 609) 465-1852 or bit.ly/32YPNeb.
VIRTUAL TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hangout with friends and family virtually for a night of trivia fun via Zoom meeting; prizes will be awarded to the winning team; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 19
MASON JAR FLOWER VASE PAINTING TAKE & MAKE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun Bingo games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker; free for Village Members and Holocaust Survivors, and $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, May 20
'CONTEMPORARY ISSUES IN HOLOCAUST STUDIES': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Doug Cervi – Executive Director for the Commission on Holocaust Education; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine via Zoom; registration required. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
'IN THE SHADOW OF THE GLOBE': 7 p.m.; virtual stage production by The Repertory Theatre Company at Ocean County College; a verse novel in 10 acts of the lives and loves of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, written by Michelle Cameron; virtual tickets available at grunincenter.org/event/shadow-of-the-globe.
OYSTERS & WINE: GROWING ON THE GARDEN STATE: 6 p.m.; includes raw bar, wine and five oyster tapas dishes by Chef Rob Buono from Greenview Inn; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $75. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WOODSTOCK LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; master percussionist, author, educator, and radio host Craig Harris will be leading a multimedia, participatory, and fun-filled 52nd anniversary celebration of the culturally groundbreaking Woodstock Music and Art Festival; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, May 22
HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Dept. Company 4, Oak and Main roads, Vineland; $10 for two sandwiches; drive up curbside delivery only; tickets available from any member or visit fire department Facebook page; portion of proceeds donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pear Giordano.
For kids
Tuesday, May 18
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN PROGRAM - EPIC DEBATES: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; fun, informal debate of these timely questions and more; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, May 20
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 8-12; read "The Strange Case of Origami Yoda" by Tom Angleberger; virtual discussion and games; registration required. 856 453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, May 22
REMEMBERING JAMIE ITALIAN DINNER: 4 to 8 p.m.; benefits the Remembering Jamie Memorial Scholarship Fund for college students majoring in criminal justice studies; Elks Lodge, 1815 Mays Landing-Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township; indoor/outdoor dining options; takeout available; $15 adults, $5 children; purchase at the door or in advance by calling 609-369-2965.
Groups
Tuesday, May 18
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, May 19
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 20
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning "both sides of the aisle and the middle"; moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, May 18
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients; learn how to cook your favorite recipes. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. May 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Music
Thursday, May 20
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.